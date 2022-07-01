Mustek appoints Hein Engelbrecht as permanent CEO
Former group MD was appointed in an acting capacity after founder David Kan died in May
01 July 2022 - 08:27
Information and communications technology group Mustek has made Hein Engelbrecht’s appointment as CEO a permanent one after the death of founder David Kan.
The former group MD was appointed to the role in an acting capacity after Kan, who founded the company in 1987, died in May...
