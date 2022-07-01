Companies / Telecoms & Technology Mustek appoints Hein Engelbrecht as permanent CEO Former group MD was appointed in an acting capacity after founder David Kan died in May B L Premium

Information and communications technology group Mustek has made Hein Engelbrecht’s appointment as CEO a permanent one after the death of founder David Kan.

The former group MD was appointed to the role in an acting capacity after Kan, who founded the company in 1987, died in May...