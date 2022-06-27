Companies / Telecoms & Technology Market loves surprise move by Naspers to narrow value gap Shares skyrocket after Prosus retracts on Tencent sales to fund share buyback B L Premium

Prosus went back on its word not to sell more of Tencent’s stock for three years, saying on Monday it needs the money to fund a share buyback programme, sending its shares skyrocketing as much as 25%.

The open-ended, long-term programme, the size of which was not disclosed, is the latest attempt by Prosus, alongside parent Naspers, to crush a stubbornly wide gap between their market capitalisation and the value of their underlying assets...