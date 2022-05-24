Mustek appoints Hein Engelbrecht as acting CEO
24 May 2022 - 14:06
Information and communications technology group Mustek has appointed group MD Hein Engelbrecht as the acting group CEO after the unexpected death of founder David Kan.
“In line with good corporate governance, contingency plans were in place to ensure the short-term uninterrupted continuity of the company,” the company said on Tuesday...
