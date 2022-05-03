Datatec buys space consultant Northern Sky Research

ICT group Datatec has acquired space-focused consulting group Northern Sky Research, in a move that broadens its expertise in an area where 5G and satellite technologies are rapidly converging.

Datatec did not give a price for the acquisition by its subsidiary Analysys Mason on Tuesday, implying it was less than 5% of the group's market value, or less than R426m.

Northern Sky analyses growth opportunities across four core industry sectors: satellite communications, satellite and space applications, financial analysis, and satellite and space infrastructure, the group said.

“5G and satellite technologies are converging rapidly with disruptive effects on investment models,” CEO Jens Montanana said in a statement.

“The acquisition of Northern Sky Research, with its unrivalled satellite and space expertise, is therefore very timely and puts Analysys Mason in a unique position to advise its clients on these important developments,” he said.

Established in 1986, Datatec had net debt of $152.5m (R2.45bn) at the end of its six months to end-August, and cash resources of $492.7m.

The group’s managing consulting subsidiary, Analysys Mason, has been seeking to increasingly specialise in areas where telecommunications and IT are converging, referring to a trend where previously separate technologies become more integrated.

