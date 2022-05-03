×

Datatec buys space consultant Northern Sky Research

The acquisition will boost the group’s knowledge base and services in areas such as fibre and satellite platforms, Datatec says

03 May 2022 - 10:34 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

ICT group Datatec has acquired space-focused consulting group Northern Sky Research, in a move that broadens its expertise in an area where 5G and satellite technologies are rapidly converging.

Datatec did not give a price for the acquisition by its subsidiary Analysys Mason on Tuesday, implying it was less than 5% of the group's market value, or less than R426m.

Northern Sky analyses growth opportunities across four core industry sectors: satellite communications, satellite and space applications, financial analysis, and satellite and space infrastructure, the group said.

“5G and satellite technologies are converging rapidly with disruptive effects on investment models,” CEO Jens Montanana said in a statement.

“The acquisition of Northern Sky Research, with its unrivalled satellite and space expertise, is therefore very timely and puts Analysys Mason in a unique position to advise its clients on these important developments,” he said.

Established in 1986, Datatec had net debt of $152.5m (R2.45bn) at the end of its six months to end-August, and cash resources of $492.7m.

The group’s managing consulting subsidiary, Analysys Mason, has been seeking to increasingly specialise in areas where telecommunications and IT are converging, referring to a trend where previously separate technologies become more integrated.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Datatec surges on rosier revenue outlook

Group forecasts 13% year-on-year increase, but warns of supply chain constraints
Companies
1 month ago

Datatec: Pricing in an exciting outcome

Datatec used to be cheap. That isn't the case any more
Companies
5 months ago

Datatec sees fourfold surge in interim earnings

Profits forecast to soar as sales of networking software more than offset the global microchip shortage
Companies
6 months ago
