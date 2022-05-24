Companies / Telecoms & Technology Datatec bumps up dividend as it cashes in on ICT demand B L Premium

ICT group Datatec has bumped up its dividend for 2022 and expects to continue to benefit from robust global demand for services such as networking, security and cloud infrastructure.

Group revenue rose 12.8% to $4.64bn (R74.2bn) in its year to end-February, about 8% above pre-pandemic levels, with gross profit up 11.6% to $770m...