Datatec bumps up dividend as it cashes in on ICT demand
24 May 2022 - 09:50
ICT group Datatec has bumped up its dividend for 2022 and expects to continue to benefit from robust global demand for services such as networking, security and cloud infrastructure.
Group revenue rose 12.8% to $4.64bn (R74.2bn) in its year to end-February, about 8% above pre-pandemic levels, with gross profit up 11.6% to $770m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now