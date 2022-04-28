Vodacom Business to keep accelerating government’s digitalisation journey

When the SA government embarked on its digitalisation journey in 2016, it awarded Vodacom Business a five-year mobile communication services contract and tasked it with boosting productivity and streamlining service delivery.

In 2021, the National Treasury elected to extend this contract for another five years based on Vodacom Business’s great work in implementing innovative digital solutions and significantly reducing the government's technology expenditure.

“We’re honoured to continue our partnership with the government as they use technology to amplify their productivity while increasing efficiency to serve and uplift SA’s citizens,” says William Mzimba, chief officer for Vodacom Business.

“Through the previous mobile communication services contract, we successfully supported various government departments to leverage digital tools that enable economic development and social progress, while improving living standards of communities through accountable, efficient and sustainable management of public finances.”

How Vodacom helped to enhance government communication

In partnership the with the government, Vodacom created several application platforms designed to automate, enrich and streamline interactions between the government departments and the public. These platforms include the Citizen Engagement app, the MySAPS app and the Mpilo app.

The Citizen Engagement app has streamlined interactions between citizens, government contact centres, field workers and senior officials.