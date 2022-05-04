Havaic raises R300m fund for African tech investments
This week’s closing — the third in the firm's history — brings its total fund base to more than R500m
04 May 2022 - 15:44
Havaic, a Cape Town-based early stage investor that focuses on technology companies in SA and other parts of Africa, has closed a new $20m (R316m) fund-raising round. This capital raise points to growing interest in SA start-ups, particularly from international investors, which is good for President Cyril Ramaphosa's technology focused economic agenda.
Havaic invests in start-up investments in Africa “that use technology to solve real-world local, regional, and international challenges and make an impact in the markets they serve”. It specialises in early-stage seed investments for businesses that are already making revenue, up to later-stage Series A investments that are in the growth phase...
