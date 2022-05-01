Opinion LEILA FOURIE: JSE ringing in the changes to ‘fund the future’, says CEO Leila Fourie Despite delistings, the exchange still plays a leading role in the local economic and supporting SMEs B L Premium

Mpho Khorombi’s wife was having their second child. As he raced her several hundred kilometres to the nearest hospital in Limpopo, he was struck by how privileged he was compared with others where he lived. He committed then and there that he would make a difference.

At the end of March he was one of the stars at the launch of our new private placements market, raising the funds he will need to develop a state-of-the-art hospital, complete with a neonatal and maternity wing, in Musina on the border between SA and Zimbabwe. ..