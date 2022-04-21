×

WATCH: Why FinChoice is HomeChoice’s star performer

Business Day TV talks to FinChoice CEO Sean Wibberley

21 April 2022 - 22:10
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

HomeChoice’s fintech business, FinChoice, has been the group’s star performer of late, as it has been largely responsible for the firm’s profit growth. The division offers unsecured lending via a zero-rated mobile app, and demand for this service saw FinChoice report a 73.8% jump in loan disbursements to R3.3bn in the year to end-December. Business Day TV caught up with FinChoice CEO Sean Wibberley for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

