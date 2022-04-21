WATCH: Why FinChoice is HomeChoice’s star performer

HomeChoice’s fintech business, FinChoice, has been the group’s star performer of late, as it has been largely responsible for the firm’s profit growth. The division offers unsecured lending via a zero-rated mobile app, and demand for this service saw FinChoice report a 73.8% jump in loan disbursements to R3.3bn in the year to end-December. Business Day TV caught up with FinChoice CEO Sean Wibberley for more detail.