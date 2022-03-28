Companies / Telecoms & Technology ICASA AUCTION Heavy going for telecom reform as Telkom sticks to spectrum challenge Company was constrained in its ability to acquire the amount it needs to compete effectively, it says B L Premium

Weeks after agreeing to pay R2.1bn to buy radio frequency spectrum in an auction, Telkom is pressing ahead with a court application to declare the process illegal.

Telkom, whose reinvention to become a modern telecom operator has propelled it past Cell C as SA’s third-largest mobile operator, has long been opposed to the allocation of the government-controlled airwaves on grounds that the process is in conflict with a clause in the country’s ICT policy that aims to break the stranglehold of MTN and Vodacom on the mobile phone market...