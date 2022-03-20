Business Icasa auction adds hope to economic spectrum Cell operators pleased about getting more radio frequency, but reluctant to predict price cuts for digital data B L Premium

SA’s first successful auction of radio frequency spectrum designed for high-speed broadband has paved the way for a new connectivity landscape — but also for debate on how this resource is used.

Six bidders agreed to pay a total of R14.47bn for 306 megahertz in four bands of “high-demand spectrum”, ideal for 4G and 5G wireless broadband. Only one lot, comprising 20MHz, went unsold. ..