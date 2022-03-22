NEWS ANALYSIS: Promise of new spectrum amid minefield of issues

With SA’s telecom regulator having concluded a long-delayed radio frequency spectrum auction, netting the government R14bn, many are likely to be wondering when, and if, the benefits — such as lower data prices, 5G and technology backed economic growth — will actually happen.

