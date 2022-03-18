National Icasa exceeds estimates in R14.4bn auction of spectrum B L Premium

SA is one step closer to a future of widespread 5G telecommunications as MTN and Vodacom led buyers in the long-delayed radio frequency spectrum auction, which raised more for government coffers than had been expected.

The Independent Telecommunications Authority of SA (Icasa) said on Thursday that the auction of the spectrum, the government-controlled airwaves that are licensed to mobile phone companies, raised R14.4bn, with MTN spending R5.2bn and Vodacom writing a R5.38bn cheque...