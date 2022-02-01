Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN raises R4.3bn in sale of shares in Nigerian unit

The group says its share sale was oversubscribed, reducing MTN’s holding in its Nigerian unit from 78.8% to 75.6%

01 February 2022 - 11:50 Karl Gernetzky

MTN says it has raised R4.3bn through an oversubscribed sale of its shares in MTN Nigeria, a move aimed at broadening its shareholder base in that country.

The sale of 802-million shares was 1.2 times oversubscribed, Africa’s largest mobile operator said, with the offer reducing the group's shareholding in MTN Nigeria to 75.6% from 78.8%. ..

