MTN raises R4.3bn in sale of shares in Nigerian unit The group says its share sale was oversubscribed, reducing MTN's holding in its Nigerian unit from 78.8% to 75.6%

MTN says it has raised R4.3bn through an oversubscribed sale of its shares in MTN Nigeria, a move aimed at broadening its shareholder base in that country.

The sale of 802-million shares was 1.2 times oversubscribed, Africa’s largest mobile operator said, with the offer reducing the group's shareholding in MTN Nigeria to 75.6% from 78.8%. ..