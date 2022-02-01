MTN raises R4.3bn in sale of shares in Nigerian unit
The group says its share sale was oversubscribed, reducing MTN’s holding in its Nigerian unit from 78.8% to 75.6%
01 February 2022 - 11:50
MTN says it has raised R4.3bn through an oversubscribed sale of its shares in MTN Nigeria, a move aimed at broadening its shareholder base in that country.
The sale of 802-million shares was 1.2 times oversubscribed, Africa’s largest mobile operator said, with the offer reducing the group's shareholding in MTN Nigeria to 75.6% from 78.8%. ..
