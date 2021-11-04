MTN soars to five-year high as Nigeria unit stake sale could net R4bn
Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator plans to sell 14% of the Nigeria business
04 November 2021 - 09:44
UPDATED 04 November 2021 - 19:30
MTN shares surged to close at the highest levels since 2016 as investors cheered the move to sell down its stake in the Nigerian unit in a deal that could net Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator nearly R4bn.
The sale, which would be done via the so-called accelerated bookbuild — or a share sale held over a short period of time — to investors, and the fixed price to retail investors, is the latest in a series of disposals by the company working to pay down debt, sharpening its focus on returns and reducing risk. ..
