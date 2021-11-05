Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN’s fintech breakthrough in Nigeria ‘a licence to print money’ MTN share price soars on news it received a provisional licence to operate its mobile money platform in Nigeria B L Premium

MTN, which on Friday received a provisional licence to operate its mobile money platform in Nigeria, is on track to generate a fifth of its revenue from fintech.

Nigeria is the continent’s biggest market but only a small percentage of the population use a bank account, making mobile money a very attractive prospect, says tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck. It is a situation that can be described as “a licence to print money”...