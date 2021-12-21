Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers Foundry puts R54m into SA car subscription service Planet42 Company aims to compete in a growing market that targets low and middle-income earners who lack traditional bank credit for vehicle purchases B L Premium

In a move that bolsters its investments in mobility and transport technology, Naspers’s SA-focused venture arm has put down R54m to back a local technology platform that helps people without bank accounts, or access to credit, to buy and rent vehicles for everyday use.

Its Foundry unit had led a $5.8m (R91m) funding round for Planet42, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based car subscription platform, investing $3.4m, Naspers said on Tuesday...