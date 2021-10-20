Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Tech start-ups are unlocking digital value in agriculture Embracing smart agriculture and creating an investor-friendly environment have the potential to propel SA’s agritech industry to new heights B L Premium

SA innovators are adopting technologies that use artificial intelligence (AI) to make the farm of the future more productive. Using digital technologies, innovators could create as much as R671bn in value for SA agriculture in just five years.

This is according to a unique value-at-stake framework developed recently by Accenture and the World Economic Forum (WEF). The framework identifies the adoption of four digital agriculture technologies — precision agriculture, a connected supply chain, digital marketplace and autonomous operations — as central to securing this value. ..