Aisha Pandor's SweepSouth adds Egypt to growing list of company hubs The online cleaning services platform, a Naspers-backed venture, sees Egypt as a hub for North Africa and the Middle East

SweepSouth, the Naspers-backed venture which operates an online cleaning services platform, has acquired an Egyptian home services online strategy to create operating hubs to service Africa and the Middle East, also marking an entry into the beauty industry.

SweepSouth, cofounded in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic, is said to have created jobs for more than 25,000 people. The platform connects clients to pre-vetted cleaners. ..