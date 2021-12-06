MTN to implement compulsory Covid-19 vaccination from January
The mobile operator has called travel restrictions against African countries due to the recently discovered omicron variant, unjust
06 December 2021 - 10:07
MTN, Africa's largest mobile operator by subscribers, has joined a growing group of corporates that will enforce mandatory vaccination policies for staff from 2022. The company has also condemned travel restrictions on African countries.
With Covid-19 cases escalating due to the newly discovered Omicron variant, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that the government was considering making vaccinations compulsory for certain activities, events and spaces. Ramaphosa had applauded corporates that had already put such measures in place. ..
