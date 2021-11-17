MTN ties up sale and leaseback of towers in R6.2bn deal
17 November 2021 - 10:01
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, has concluded the sale and leaseback of its SA towers with Nigeria’s IHS Towers in a R6.2bn deal that aligns with MTN’s goal of exiting noncore assets.
MTN said on Wednesday it will reinvest the proceeds into strategic growth initiatives, such as securing high-demand spectrum frequencies...
