Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: The digital world is buzzing with exciting new jobs Online shopping is bringing myriad opportunities and creating a new workforce B L Premium

Imagine you are seriously on the hunt for a cushy office job and are not getting positive responses to your applications.

Being an optimist, you keep sending those job applications, ignoring everyone who keeps telling you about lucrative new opportunities in the digital world. These “funny” new careers in digital technology haven’t interested you, but you are aware of job openings in this whole new world...