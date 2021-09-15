GUGU LOURIE: The digital world is buzzing with exciting new jobs
Online shopping is bringing myriad opportunities and creating a new workforce
15 September 2021 - 16:00
Imagine you are seriously on the hunt for a cushy office job and are not getting positive responses to your applications.
Being an optimist, you keep sending those job applications, ignoring everyone who keeps telling you about lucrative new opportunities in the digital world. These “funny” new careers in digital technology haven’t interested you, but you are aware of job openings in this whole new world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now