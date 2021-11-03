Competition Commission accuses Naspers of bully tactics
03 November 2021 - 20:18
Competition authorities have accused Naspers of using its dominant position in the local e-commerce market to intimidate small businesses using its platforms to sell products.
Large technology companies are under increasing scrutiny from legislators and regulators about their size and effect on competition in the markets in which they operate. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple are all facing an antitrust inquiry in which legislators have accused the Silicon Valley giants of using their size and scale to muscle out competition...
