Datatec shares shoot up on upbeat earnings guidance The stock is two thirds higher than it was a year go, at R35.33, but that is less than half of what it was in 2015

Shares in Datatec rose more than 7% on Wednesday as the technology group flagged double-digit half-year sales growth on Wednesday, as demand for networking software for remote workers offset the effect of the global microchip shortage.

Datatec, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions: Logicalis and Westcon International (WI), which distributes security and networking technology products...