Datatec shares shoot up on upbeat earnings guidance
The stock is two thirds higher than it was a year go, at R35.33, but that is less than half of what it was in 2015
15 September 2021 - 15:49
Shares in Datatec rose more than 7% on Wednesday as the technology group flagged double-digit half-year sales growth on Wednesday, as demand for networking software for remote workers offset the effect of the global microchip shortage.
Datatec, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions: Logicalis and Westcon International (WI), which distributes security and networking technology products...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now