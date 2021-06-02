Datatec buys out German 5G specialist operator Siticom
02 June 2021 - 19:38
In a move to beef up its networking portfolio and cloud offering, technology group Datatec has acquired Siticom, a Germany company that provides 5G infrastructure.
As 5G, the fifth generation of mobile technology, has begun to take off worldwide, technology firms are increasingly looking to have their own infrastructure in place to help client systems and data centres communicate as quickly as possible, driven by the growth in cloud computing. ..
