Companies / Telecoms & Technology Datatec upbeat about future of Westcon International The company has undergone a shake-up, ending its business process outsourcing in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific BL PREMIUM

Technology group Datatec, which operates in more than 50 countries, says its Westcon International (WI) business, which had previously been loss making, has fully turned the corner to become profitable.

Datatec is one of the largest technology companies by revenue listed on the JSE. The group’s revenue for the year ended February 2020 stood at $4.3bn (about R70bn) but its market capitalisation stands at just R4.41bn. Much of this has been attributed to its Westcon business, which offers services including networking and security, weighing down the whole group. Despite being a large revenue contributor, the unit’s costs have tended to result in losses.