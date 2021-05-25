Companies / Telecoms & Technology Datatec expects earnings to surge amid recovery Technology firm to issue ordinary dividend for first time in four years BL PREMIUM

Technology firm Datatec is anticipating growth in its businesses driven by the recovery in some markets such as South America, whose downturn over the past year dented its latest full-year earnings, eclipsing news of the group’s first ordinary dividend since 2017.

Datatec, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions: Logicalis, its ICT infrastructure services unit, and Westcon International (WI), which distributes security and networking technology products...