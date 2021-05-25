Datatec expects earnings to surge amid recovery
Technology firm to issue ordinary dividend for first time in four years
25 May 2021 - 12:51
UPDATED 25 May 2021 - 18:45
Technology firm Datatec is anticipating growth in its businesses driven by the recovery in some markets such as South America, whose downturn over the past year dented its latest full-year earnings, eclipsing news of the group’s first ordinary dividend since 2017.
Datatec, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions: Logicalis, its ICT infrastructure services unit, and Westcon International (WI), which distributes security and networking technology products...
