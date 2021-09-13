Karooooo buys majority stake in delivery start-up Picup Technologies
13 September 2021 - 22:10
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, has bought a majority stake in cloud-based logistics platform Picup Technologies, for R70m, as a way to beef up its software offering.
With Covid-19 having done little to stop Cartrack’s continued growth — a trajectory that has seen the group moving its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and its headquarters to Singapore — the company has committed its expenditure to growing its subscriber base...
