Karooooo buys majority stake in delivery start-up Picup Technologies

Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, has bought a majority stake in cloud-based logistics platform Picup Technologies, for R70m, as a way to beef up its software offering.

With Covid-19 having done little to stop Cartrack’s continued growth — a trajectory that has seen the group moving its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and its headquarters to Singapore — the company has committed its expenditure to growing its subscriber base...