En route to more riches for Zak Calisto's Karooooo Karooooo has been a get-rich-quick punt since opting for its Nasdaq listing. It argues that growth is just beginning

At face value, the easy money appears to have been made on Cartrack owner Karooooo (Karo)*.

For a start, its share price has more than tripled since the announcement last March that the business would seek an international listing...