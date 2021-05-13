En route to more riches for Zak Calisto’s Karooooo
Karooooo has been a get-rich-quick punt since opting for its Nasdaq listing. It argues that growth is just beginning
13 May 2021 - 05:00
At face value, the easy money appears to have been made on Cartrack owner Karooooo (Karo)*.
For a start, its share price has more than tripled since the announcement last March that the business would seek an international listing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now