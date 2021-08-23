Market celebrates MTN’s upward march and growth
CEO cites the group’s ability to execute on its strategy for doubling of the share price over the past 12 months
23 August 2021 - 05:06
MTN shares breached the R130 mark last week for the first time since March 2018, continuing their upward march, a sign that investors are behind management’s growth strategy.
Shares in Africa’s largest mobile operator ended 8.59% up for the week, having almost doubled over the past 12 months, up 98%...
