MTN eyes first or second — or nothing
110-million customers would have been nice, but MTN now has R9bn to play with after dropping its Ethiopian licence bid
19 August 2021 - 05:00
MTN will not be getting into the Ethiopian market, at least for now, if it means being number three in the country.
"Number one or number two" in any market, that is the MTN way, says Ralph Mupita, CEO of Africa’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, explaining the company’s decision to not go forward with a licence bid in the Horn of Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now