MTN eyes first or second — or nothing 110-million customers would have been nice, but MTN now has R9bn to play with after dropping its Ethiopian licence bid

MTN will not be getting into the Ethiopian market, at least for now, if it means being number three in the country.

"Number one or number two" in any market, that is the MTN way, says Ralph Mupita, CEO of Africa’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, explaining the company’s decision to not go forward with a licence bid in the Horn of Africa...