WATCH: Why MTN’s subscriber base has shrunk
Business Day TV spoke to MTN group CFO Tsholofelo Molefe about the company’s interim results
13 August 2021 - 07:25
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, says that SIM registration regulations in Nigeria resulted in the loss of 2.3-million subscribers during the group’s first half.
Alishia Seckam spoke to group CFO Tsholofelo Molefe for more detail.
