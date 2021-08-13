Companies

WATCH: Why MTN’s subscriber base has shrunk

Business Day TV spoke to MTN group CFO Tsholofelo Molefe about the company’s interim results

13 August 2021 - 07:25 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, says that SIM registration regulations in Nigeria resulted in the loss of 2.3-million subscribers during the group’s first half.

Alishia Seckam spoke to group CFO Tsholofelo Molefe for more detail.

Sanlam and MTN form $100m fintech joint venture

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty says the joint venture that will offer insurance and savings products could have 50-million customers across Africa in the ...
MTN quits Syrian unit in race to leave Middle East

Slim-down plan means the company will exit Afghanistan, Yemen and Iran to reduce risk and sell non-core assets
MTN Nigeria rejigs airtime pricing as dispute with banks resolved

Local lenders had cut off the telecoms  giant from their platforms after MTN reduced commissions
