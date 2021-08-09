Naspers Foundry hunts for fortunes in insurance technology
In a market dominated by a few players, which distributes mainly via call centres and brokers, digitisation has been limited
09 August 2021 - 18:38
Naspers, which has been investing aggressively in technology businesses around the world, says it wants to capture more of SA’s lucrative insurance market, after its local venture unit recently closed two deals in the sector within two weeks.
“We really like insuretech,” said Fabian Whate, head of Naspers Foundry. “The sector has a large total addressable market that is still early in its digitisation journey, so we see lots of opportunity.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now