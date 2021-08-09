Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers Foundry hunts for fortunes in insurance technology In a market dominated by a few players, which distributes mainly via call centres and brokers, digitisation has been limited BL PREMIUM

Naspers, which has been investing aggressively in technology businesses around the world, says it wants to capture more of SA’s lucrative insurance market, after its local venture unit recently closed two deals in the sector within two weeks.

“We really like insuretech,” said Fabian Whate, head of Naspers Foundry. “The sector has a large total addressable market that is still early in its digitisation journey, so we see lots of opportunity.”..