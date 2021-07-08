Prosus issues R57bn worth of bonds

Technology investor Prosus, has issued $4bn (R57bn) worth of new eight-year and 12-year bonds, to refinance existing debt.

The subsidiary of SA’s largest publicly traded company Naspers, said on Thursday that it had issued US dollar and euro denominated bonds as part of its continuing debt-financing programme.

Prosus said the purpose of the new issues is “to raise proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt refinancing, which may take the form of redemptions, repayments at maturity, tender offers, repurchases or other transactions”.

In addition to these funds, Prosus has a war chest of $8bn, earmarked for buying up companies and reinvesting in operations in food delivery, classified, fintech and education.

Prosus recently announced its largest deal to date which would see it acquire Stack Overflow, a knowledge-sharing platform for developers and technologists, for $1.8bn.

This week’s bond issue consists of $1.85bn notes, at 3.061% due in 2031, as well as €1bn notes, at 1.288% due in 2029, and €850m 1.985% notes due in 2033.

Prosus also said it chose to issue the bonds, given a “current favourable market backdrop” that allowed it to “extend its debt maturity profile”.

Since this move is to refinance existing debt, it doesn’t change the group’s overall debt. As such, the company says this will not affect its credit rating.

The offerings are expected to close on July 13 with the debt listed through the Irish Stock Exchange.

