Naspers optimistic about a growing appetite for food delivery

Naspers, Africa’s most valuable company, says Covid-19 has validated its push into e-commerce businesses such as food delivery, adding on Monday that it believes there is a bigger appetite for the market than previously believed.

Even before the pandemic struck, Naspers had been bulking up its food delivery business to take on Silicon Valley giants such as Uber Eats. It said on Monday that a consumer shift from restaurants to online delivery helped group profit almost double in its year to end-March...