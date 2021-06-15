Prosus beefs up education unit with R3.5bn deal
The group has bought a majority stake in GoodHabitz, a European provider of online training for businesses
15 June 2021 - 17:29
In a move underscoring the growing importance of education to one of the world’s largest technology investors, Prosus, has acquired a majority stake in a Netherlands-based training start-up for R3.5bn.
Prosus, Naspers’s international unit listed in Amsterdam, has seen an uptick in its education technology platforms during the global coronavirus lockdowns, which has prompted it to increase its investment focus on the sector...
