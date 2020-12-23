Telkom asks high court to halt Icasa’s ‘flawed’ spectrum allocation
23 December 2020 - 14:36
Telecom provider Telkom has filed court papers to halt the upcoming radio frequency spectrum auction, citing a flawed regulatory process that may further entrench the big two mobile network operators.
Spectrum — the radio waves by which information is transmitted — has not been allocated in SA for close to a decade. The regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), has outlined plans to auction R8bn worth of broadband spectrum. It aims to complete the auction by the end of March. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now