Telkom asks high court to halt Icasa’s ‘flawed’ spectrum allocation

Telecom provider Telkom has filed court papers to halt the upcoming radio frequency spectrum auction, citing a flawed regulatory process that may further entrench the big two mobile network operators.

Spectrum — the radio waves by which information is transmitted — has not been allocated in SA for close to a decade. The regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), has outlined plans to auction R8bn worth of broadband spectrum. It aims to complete the auction by the end of March. ..