Five reasons and five steps to digitally transform your NPO

Digital transformation can help charities and non-profit organisations (NPOs) to drive efficiencies, speed up processes, cut costs, and free up people to focus on the jobs that only humans can do.

This is especially important as pressure mounts on NPOs to justify their budgets and spending by showing tangible impact in their particular focus area.

In being able to assess their performance in real-time, NPOs can make better decisions about where to focus their attention.

In this article, you’ll learn:

five reasons why digital transformation can benefit your NPO;

what digital revolution means in practice; and

five steps to take to implement digital transformation.

Five reasons to digitally transform your NPO





Flexible working and better collaboration

New technology brings huge benefits to charity organisations.

Through increased efficiency and productivity, your people can work flexibly and remotely, something that’s required of all businesses in a post-pandemic world. Technology also helps teams to collaborate more effectively and to work smarter.

Stay compliant

New technology makes it easier for NPOs to comply with data protection laws and regulations like the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA).

With better business management information and insight, charities will have a better understanding of their fundraising efforts, expenditure, and donations.

Millennials, who make up the fastest-growing potential donor base, want to understand the impact of their contributions, both at the time of investment and in the future. This means NPOs will need to increase transparency around what they do with donations, be it in time, money, or expert advice.

With funding and compliance topping the list of charities’ concerns, new technology and digital transformation can help them to uncover new income streams, enhance the security and transparency of their communication, and help them to operate with agility and efficiency.

Make accurate, data-based predictions

Technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data give CFOs the ability to look forward and to make accurate predictions, which is more important than ever for NPOs.