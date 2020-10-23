Here’s why 9 out 10 CFOs aren’t worried AI will take their jobs

Artificial intelligence (AI) changes everything we know about financial management. Just as cloud computing broke every software development and customer service rule, AI is the next wave of disruption, and it brings radical change.

Addressing AI anxiety

A common narrative around emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation is the anxiety and fear that they’ll replace humans. In SA, with an unemployment rate of over 30%, these concerns are valid.

But if we dig deep into what we can do with AI, we learn it will elevate the work that humans do, making it more valuable than ever.

Sage research found that most senior financial decisionmakers (90%) are comfortable with automation performing more of their day-to-day accounting tasks in the future, and 40% believe that AI and machine learning (ML) will improve forecasting and financial planning.

What’s more, two-thirds of respondents expect emerging technology to audit results continuously and to automate period-end reporting and corporate audits, reducing time to close in the process.

The key to realising these benefits is to secure buy-in from the entire organisation. With 87% of CFOs now playing a hands-on role in digital transformation, their perspective on technology is key to creating a digitally receptive team culture. And their leadership is vital in ensuring their organisations maximise their technology investments. Until employees make the same mindset shift as CFOs have, they’ll need to be guided and reassured about the business’s automation strategy and the potential for upskilling.