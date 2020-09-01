New Sage research highlights how digitisation is changing the CFO role

Alongside CEOs, CFOs are supporting innovation, as they adapt to a fast-changing work environment that relies on technology to provide data and analysis for sustainable growth.

A McKinsey report affirmed this, suggesting that the number of function reporting to CFOs is on the rise and that they oversee their companies’ digital activities and resolve issues outside the finance function.

Sage’s research revealed that nine out of ten CFOs play a key role in their organisation’s digital strategy, adding vital input, insight and even direction while 15% were fully responsible for digital transformation.

FTI Consulting’s “The Digital Transformation in Finance” report also revealed that CFOs were often leading digital transformation initiatives as first movers of digital solutions to quantify the benefits and also demonstrate potential cost savings or efficiency gains.

Evidently, consumer behaviour is changing, and companies that invested in digital transformation have benefited from their ability to digitise end-to-end processes such as order processing, supply chain and accounting, thereby capitalising in uncertain times.

There is no doubt that Covid-19 has accelerated the use of digital technology by consumers across the world, including in developing countries, thus compelling businesses to speed up the implementation of their ‘Vision 2025’ strategies on digital transformation in order to address the needs of their customers and employees during this period of digital disruption.

Another trend highlighted by the Sage research was how CFOs embraced automation and artificial intelligence (AI) as enablers within their portfolios. Seventy-five percent of the respondents said they didn’t believe that automation would make them redundant while 88% welcomed AI as an innovation that would further enhance the delivery of their core competencies.

In fact, PwC’s CFO Global Pulse Survey on Covid-19 found that 68% of CFOs in Africa planned to accelerate automation and new ways of working, proving that the once risk-averse and conservative CFO was stepping up and taking charge of workplace innovation to achieve sustainable results. Even with impending cuts in investments due to the negative financial outlook resulting from Covid-19, CFOs did not foresee cutting back on their planned digital transformation investment, in line with their plans to accelerate automation.

Unsurprisingly, remote working came up as a workplace shift that required strategic direction from CFOs. And interestingly enough various studies show that remote working will likely be a permanent phenomenon beyond the pandemic.

Responding in the Sage CFO 3.0 research, 27% of senior financial decisionmakers admitted to being involved with remote worker management and said it as the single biggest shift in the role of financial decisionmaking in the past decade and required leveraging on digital technologies to achieve the best results.

A few concerns around the disintegration of organisational culture arising from remote working were shared by leading finance professionals during the CFO Community Conversation, a webinar hosted by CFO South Africa. Despite some contrasting views, the majority of CFOs admitted to noticing an increase in productivity from remote working, a direct benefit from technology which had been rolled out as part of embracing the digital revolution.

Putting people (employees) first during the pandemic was critical as employees were struggling to adapt to their new working environment, their homes. This called for these leaders to be empathetic, tolerant of employees being disrupted during meetings and offer tailor-made support for each member of their teams such as single mothers and colleagues who lived with their elderly parents with co-morbidities. While most CFOs said they had encouraged their colleagues to continue working remotely for longer, some raised concerns about the sustainability of this arrangement in the long run.

Apart from managing cashflows and budgets, CFOs have had to quickly adapt to a fast-changing business environment that includes managing more than 50 people in an online meeting, virtual audits and had to learn new skills as they prepare themselves and their workplaces for digitisation.

While the Sage research indicates that South African companies have begun rolling out automation and AI with CFOs playing a pivotal role in digital acquisitions, only time will tell just how far will the role of the finance leaders transform and change the finance profession as we know it.

