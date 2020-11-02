News Leader
WATCH: How Eskom narrowed its annual loss
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the utility’s performance
02 November 2020 - 08:04
Eskom has narrowed its annual loss to R20.5bn. The power utility has, however, warned that a larger loss is on the cards for 2021, and that liquidity constraints hamper its ability to achieve financial stability.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO André de Ruyter about the utility’s performance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.