WATCH: How Eskom narrowed its annual loss

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the utility’s performance

02 November 2020 - 08:04 Business Day TV
Pictrue: 123RF/ONYPIX
Pictrue: 123RF/ONYPIX

Eskom has narrowed its annual loss to R20.5bn. The power utility has, however, warned that a larger loss is on the cards for 2021, and that liquidity constraints hamper its ability to achieve financial stability.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO André de Ruyter about the utility’s performance.

