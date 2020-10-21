PODCAST | How businesses have undergone a digital transformation

Though DFA mainly connects businesses, he says there is an indirect interaction with consumers since the company provides networking services to mobile network providers, together with services to Vumatel. Govender also details how DFA’s own digital transformation has been affected by pandemic, how operations and projects were affected by the lockdown, and how the experience is helping it advise clients in a better way.

The discussion also focuses on how business will adjust to new ways of doing things; a look at business models not only as a survival strategy but also a way to increase efficiencies through automating processes; and taking advantage of the wave of technological advancement to meet business objectives.

