PODCAST | How businesses have undergone a digital transformation
Vino Govender is executive for strategy, mergers and acquisition and innovation at Dark Fibre Africa
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the ways in which telecommunications is helping connect organisations and consumers to the digital economy.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vino Govender, executive for strategy, mergers & acquisition and innovation at Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).
DFA is a wholesale, open-access fibre infrastructure and connectivity provider in SA. It forms part of Remgro’s telecommunications investments, through CIVH, which owns businesses including fibre-to-the-home company, Vumatel.
Govender talks to us about digital transformation, specifically about how businesses have had to adapt to new ways of working. He says business continuity is a major consideration, not only over the past few months as a result of the pandemic, but also looking to the future has had major changes and connectivity has had to keep up with those changes.
Though DFA mainly connects businesses, he says there is an indirect interaction with consumers since the company provides networking services to mobile network providers, together with services to Vumatel. Govender also details how DFA’s own digital transformation has been affected by pandemic, how operations and projects were affected by the lockdown, and how the experience is helping it advise clients in a better way.
The discussion also focuses on how business will adjust to new ways of doing things; a look at business models not only as a survival strategy but also a way to increase efficiencies through automating processes; and taking advantage of the wave of technological advancement to meet business objectives.
