Cell C on hunt for profitable customers
20 October 2020 - 22:49
After losing more than a third of its customers in the past year, Cell C says its focus on profitable subscribers is starting to bear fruit.
Compared with the first six months of 2019 when Cell C, which is yet to make a net profit since its launch in 2001, had about 16.3-million subscribers, that number has fallen to 11.7-million. SA’s fourth-largest mobile network operator is choosing to rather focus on building a loyal base of customers that will ultimately spend more, thereby increasing the coveted average revenue per user (ARPU).
