FNB Connect to woo premium customers
The operator loses about a fifth of its subscribers but has taken in more high-value users
24 September 2020 - 19:41
FNB Connect, a cellphone services unit of one of the country’s biggest banks, aims to increase high-value and active customers after the loss of about a fifth of its customer base.
FNB Connect, owned by FNB, is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which means it leases network infrastructure from mobile operators to sell data and voice services to its customers.
