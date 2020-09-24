Companies / Telecoms & Technology FNB Connect to woo premium customers The operator loses about a fifth of its subscribers but has taken in more high-value users BL PREMIUM

FNB Connect, a cellphone services unit of one of the country’s biggest banks, aims to increase high-value and active customers after the loss of about a fifth of its customer base.

FNB Connect, owned by FNB, is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which means it leases network infrastructure from mobile operators to sell data and voice services to its customers.