Telkom to pay Sars R870m relating to judgment over foreign subsidiary
The monthly payments to the revenue service will be made through cash flows, the group said
18 September 2020 - 13:38
UPDATED 18 September 2020 - 18:35
Telecoms group Telkom has entered into a payment plan with Sars to settle an outstanding R870m liability.
The amount is related to a judgment against the fixed operator earlier this year.
