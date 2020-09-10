Companies / Telecoms & Technology Luno eyes global cryptocurrency expansion through new owners, DCG Funds will expand Luno’s presence internationally, while keeping key offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos and Jakarta BL PREMIUM

Luno, SA’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will use funds and business networks of its new owner to expand its footprint internationally, CEO Marcus Swanepoel has told Business Day.

Earlier this week, Digital Currency Group (DCG), a US-based blockchain investor, bought Luno from a group of investors that included Naspers and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings. The value of the deal was not disclosed. DCG first invested in Luno in its seed round in 2013.