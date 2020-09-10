Luno eyes global cryptocurrency expansion through new owners, DCG
Funds will expand Luno’s presence internationally, while keeping key offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos and Jakarta
10 September 2020 - 18:56
Luno, SA’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will use funds and business networks of its new owner to expand its footprint internationally, CEO Marcus Swanepoel has told Business Day.
Earlier this week, Digital Currency Group (DCG), a US-based blockchain investor, bought Luno from a group of investors that included Naspers and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings. The value of the deal was not disclosed. DCG first invested in Luno in its seed round in 2013.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now