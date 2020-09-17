Companies / Telecoms & Technology Blue Label offloads Mexican business for R188m Deal is in line with the company’s strategy to refocus efforts on its SA distribution businesses BL PREMIUM

Technology group Blue Label Telecoms has sold its stake in a Mexico-based company for $11.5m (about R188m) to focus on its SA businesses.

The group said on Thursday it had concluded a deal to dispose of its 47.56% interest in Blue Label Mexico to its co-shareholder, Grupo Bimbo.