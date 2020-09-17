Blue Label offloads Mexican business for R188m
Deal is in line with the company’s strategy to refocus efforts on its SA distribution businesses
17 September 2020 - 19:07
Technology group Blue Label Telecoms has sold its stake in a Mexico-based company for $11.5m (about R188m) to focus on its SA businesses.
The group said on Thursday it had concluded a deal to dispose of its 47.56% interest in Blue Label Mexico to its co-shareholder, Grupo Bimbo.
