PODCAST | Dabiya Legacy Technologies helping government digitalise its systems

A technology professional for the past 22-years, Nxasana says his team has been working on a number of ways to help the government digitalise some of its processes. Covid-19, which had the effect of delaying part of DLT’s development, also helped the startup get a number of governments interested in its products.

With some part of its offering ready for market, DLT is planning to deliver a proof of concept for its MyTR3 platform, which will help issue documents such as e-passports, e-IDs and e-driving licences, in November.

Finding ways to increase the adoption of technology by governments, particularly in Africa, could make the movement of people on the continent much easier, while increasing convenience for citizens, Nxasana says.

He points to Estonia as an example of a country that has a well-developed e-government. During the months of lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, government operations in that country were able to continue largely unaffected as much of the work was already being done online. This is in contrast to government departments in SA that were unable to operate, stopping essential operations such as business registrations and ID document processing.

Formerly with technology firms such as Thales Digital Identity and Security, Gijima and Oracle, Nxasana also speaks about the journey of leaving corporate work to become an entrepreneur, a decision taken by him and his partners.

Nxasana articulates how their technology works, gives insights about the concerns of governments around technology, talks about the rate of digitalisation in different countries, explains the origins of the DLT name, and gives an outlook for the company.

