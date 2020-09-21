Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom leapfrogs Cell C to claim No 3 mobile place Decline in fixed-line voice revenue offsets growth in telecom group’s cellphone business BL PREMIUM

Telkom’s mobile business has grown in the lockdown period to surpass competitor Cell C, as the telecoms operator looks to pay almost R900m in taxes.

The group said on Friday it has entered into a payment plan with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to settle an outstanding R870m liability. The amount is related to a judgment against the fixed operator earlier this year.