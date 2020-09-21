Telkom leapfrogs Cell C to claim No 3 mobile place
Decline in fixed-line voice revenue offsets growth in telecom group’s cellphone business
21 September 2020 - 05:02
Telkom’s mobile business has grown in the lockdown period to surpass competitor Cell C, as the telecoms operator looks to pay almost R900m in taxes.
The group said on Friday it has entered into a payment plan with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to settle an outstanding R870m liability. The amount is related to a judgment against the fixed operator earlier this year.
