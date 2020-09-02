Blue Label eyes collection of municipal power payments

Blue Label Telecoms, a technology company that specialises in virtual distribution of prepaid power and airtime, is considering moving into electricity-revenue collection for cash-strapped municipalities as it hunts for new ways to make money.

"We’re really looking at other revenue drivers where we could enhance our margin, probably break it into revenue collection, meter audits, all those types of things would bode well," Blue Label Telecoms co-CEO Mark Levy told Business Day.

Founded in 2001 by two brothers while sipping whisky of the same name, Blue Label has been battered operationally and in the stock market in recent years due to the ill-fated acquisition of mobile phone operator Cell C, which is buckling under a mountain of debt.

While Cell C has been a drag, the company’s other divisions have been pumping money, including its electricity-distribution business on behalf of municipalities, which are keen to put more residents on prepaid electricity to improve collection of payments. Blue Label’s group revenue was 7% up at R59.9bn for the year to end-May 2020. Its gross electricity sales rose 13% to R22.7bn for the period, remaining consistent even through the difficult April and May lockdown months.

Through its subsidiary, Cigicell, the company has traditionally made this revenue by selling prepaid electricity tokens on behalf of about 95 municipalities and Eskom since 2004.